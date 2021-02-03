Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to a Platte Avenue motel.

Charles Swift, 55, is on parole and is living at the Capri Motel at 3033 East Platte Avenue #106.

Court records show Swift was convicted of first-degree sexual assault-physical force in El Paso County in 2000. The victim was an at-risk woman, according to police.

Swift also has past convictions for drug possession, theft, and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.

Swift is described as a white man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 195 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He has scars on his right calf and left thigh, and “Kill 666” carved into his left forearm. He drives a gray 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Gould is one of 19 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs, and one of two living at the Capri Motel.