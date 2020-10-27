Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who is on parole and living in Colorado Springs.

Police said Joseph Gould, 39, is living at the Capri Motel at 3033 East Platte Avenue, #204.

Court records show Gould was convicted of sexual assault on a child in Nebraska in 2005, and pled guilty to sexual assault on a child in El Paso County, Colorado in 2011. Police said he had sexual contact with juvenile boys.

Gould is described as a white man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 256 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He does not have a job or a car.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Gould is one of 20 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs, and one of two living at the Capri Motel.