Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to a Colorado Springs motel.

Shane Poteet, 30, is on parole and is living at the Capri Motel at 3033 East Platte Avenue. That’s just east of the intersection with Circle Drive.

Poteet is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on both thighs, both forearms, both calves, and his back, chest, and upper right arm.

Police said Poteet is not employed and does not have a car.

Poteet was convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child in Prowers County in 2016 and attempted internet sexual exploitation of a child in Prowers County in 2010, according to police. Police said the victims were juvenile girls.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Poteet is one of 16 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs, and one of two living at the Capri Motel.

