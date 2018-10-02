Sexually violent predator moves to central Colorado Springs

Mark White Colorado Springs Police Department

Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to a new address in central Colorado Springs.

Police said Mark White, 56, hsa been released from supervision and is living at 425 Prairie Road #203. That’s in the area northeast of Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard. 

White is described as a white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 175 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his forearms, left upper arm, and right wrist. He drives a 2016 black Chevrolet pickup with Virginia license plate number VPT 4511. 

White was convicted of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 in Virginia in 2009.

Police said he has no other criminal history. 

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

White is one of 17 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs.

