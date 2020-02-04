Sexually violent predator moves to central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to central Colorado Springs.

Robert Vargas-Delao, 29, is on parole and is living at 3007 East Platte Avenue, which is just east of the intersection with Circle Drive.

Vargas-Delao is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has scars on his left wrist, forehead, and abdomen.

Vargas-Delao was convicted of sexual assault on a child in El Paso County in 2014, according to police. Police said the victim was a juvenile girl. He was also convicted of harassment in El Paso County in 2013, according to police.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Vargas-Delao is one of 18 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs.

>> Tap here for more information about sexually violent predators in Colorado Springs.