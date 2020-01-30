Sexually violent predator listed as homeless in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who is listed as homeless in Colorado Springs.

Michael Trujillo, 37, is listed as homeless in the area of the Springs Rescue Mission on West Las Vegas Street. He previously lived at the Capri Motel on Platte Avenue, according to previous reports.

Trujillo is described as a Native American man, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his face, chest, arms, wrist, hands, knee, and back.

He is not employed and does not have a car, according to police.

Trujillo was convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust in El Paso County in 2003, according to police.

He was also convicted of escape in 2001, attempted escape in 2006, third-degree assault in 2009, possession of a schedule two controlled substance in 2009, and failure to register as a sex offender in 2019.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Trujillo is one of 17 sexually violent predators living in Colorado Springs, and one of five who is homeless.

