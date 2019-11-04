Sexually violent predator listed as homeless in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A sexually violent predator who previously lived in southeastern Colorado Springs is now listed as homeless, according to police.

Shelwyn Williams, 56, is listed as homeless in the area of the Springs Rescue Mission on West Las Vegas Street. He previously lived at the Royal Lani apartments on Carmel Drive.

Williams is described as a black man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 152 pounds, with black eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his back, both upper arms, and both forearms.

Police said he is not employed and does not have a car.

Williams was convicted of attempted sexual assault in El Paso County in 2000, according to police. Police said the victims were two 13-year-old girls.

Williams was also convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 1988, attempted sale/distribution of a controlled substance in 1990 and 1992, harassment in 1998, forgery in 2008, failure to register as a sex offender in 2010, aggravated driving with a revoked license in 2012, possession of a weapon by a previous offender in 2018, and failure to register in 2018, according to police.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Williams is one of 17 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs, and one of four who is homeless.

