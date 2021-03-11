19-year-old man arrested on sexual exploitation of a child charges

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 19-year-old man in El Paso County is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, in February 2021, they initiated a criminal investigation into numerous reports of the selling of illegal firearms. During the on-going investigation, Mauricio Matestic was found with multiple images and videos of child pornography.

The Tactical Support Unit arrested Matestic and was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Sexual Exploitation of a Child, pending additional charges.

The sheriff’s office says they are actively seeking additional information involving criminal information, including potential unreported incidences involving Matestic. Adding in this case, the suspect met some of his victims by selling items and communicating with them via Snapchat.

If anyone has any information or was a victim of Matestic, you are asked to call the Patrol Tip Line, 719-520-7777, or contact Deputy Dan Carey, 719-474-9342, and reference case number 2021-00000112.