Severe Weather, Tornado possible on the Eastern Plains

Severe weather is set to impact the eastern plains. The most severe storms will hit the far eastern plains however everyone east of the I-25 corridor can see storms.

Multiple reports of hail have large has tennis balls have been reported in Springfield, but Hail up to 3″ in diameter is possible with this storm. Here is a look at areas that have the potential to see hail.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for La Junta, Lamar, Rocky Ford, Trinidad until 9 p.m. A tornado warning for Kiowa County has been issued until 5 p.m.

Denver International Airport warning traveling that arrival and departure delays are expected due to storms in the area.

Arrival and departure delays are expected due to storms in the area. Thanks for your patience as we wait out the storm ☔️— Denver Int’l Airport (@DENAirport) May 26, 2019

The following information is from the Office of Emergency Management:

Before a tornado

• Look for the following danger signs:

▪ Dark, often greenish sky

▪ Large hail

▪ A large, dark, low-lying cloud (particularly if rotating)

▪ Loud roar, similar to a freight train

• Be prepared to take shelter immediately.

If you are in a structure

• Go to a pre-designated shelter area such as a safe room, basement, storm cellar, or the lowest building level.

• Go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors, and outside walls if there is no basement.

• Put as many walls as possible between you and the outside.

• Get under a sturdy table and use your arms to protect your head and neck.

• Do not open windows

If you are in a vehicle, trailer or mobile home

• Get out immediately and go to the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building, or a storm shelter.

• Mobile homes, even if tied down, offer little protection from tornadoes.

Do not get under an overpass or bridge because these structures can intensify the wind.

Watch out for flying debris. Flying debris from tornadoes causes most fatalities and injuries.