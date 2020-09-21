Several streets, parks and trails to be impacted by Pikes Peak APEX Thursday-Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Pikes Peak APEX, a four-day mountain bike challenge that will take place Sept. 24-27 at various locations in Colorado Springs and El Paso County, will impact several streets, parks and trails. Approximately 200 cyclists are expected to take part in the event, which will start at 8 a.m. daily.

Race organizers are using modifications aligned with the state’s current public health order, including starting waves of no more than 25 racers at a time, rather than the traditional mass start. Spectators are welcome along the course and strongly encouraged to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing and refrain from congregating in starting and finishing areas.

Course maps and more information on the Pikes Peak APEX, a project of the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance that aims to strengthen the outdoor recreation industry for the Pikes Peak region, is available at PikesPeakApex.com.

The public can expect the following impacts during the race. This information, as well as alternate nearby trails, is also available here.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Palmer Park will be closed from 5 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will extensively utilize the park’s road and trail system.

Friday, Sept. 25

Riders will utilize the west side of Garden of the Gods Park, Rampart Range Road, Rainbow Gulch Trail and the perimeter of Rampart Reservoir. There will not be any full road or trail closures, however, racers will be traveling at high speeds in these areas and non-participants should use caution and, if not spectating, strongly consider using alternate routes.

In Garden of the Gods Park, flaggers will help enforce a rolling closure from 8-8:30 a.m., stretching from the park entrance at Beckers Lane, near the Garden of the Gods Trading Post, to the intersection of Garden Drive and Rampart Range Road. While this is not a full closure, traffic in and around Balanced Rock will be impacted during this time. Traffic may also be held for short periods on Rampart Range Road throughout the day.

All racing will end by 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

The race will begin in Bear Creek Regional Park east of 21st Street. There will be rolling closures on 21st Street from 8-8:30 a.m. to allow riders to cross the road. From the park, riders will access Lower and Upper Gold Camp Road, followed by Frosty Park, Jones Park and Upper and Lower Captain Jacks Trails. Downhill vehicle traffic will be held at the Gold Camp/North Cheyenne Canyon Road parking lot from 8-9:30 a.m. Uphill traffic on Captain Jacks Trail is not allowed between 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Non-participants should use caution and, if not spectating, strongly consider avoiding this area during the race. All racing will end by 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

The race again begins in Bear Creek Regional Park east of 21st Street. There will be rolling closures on 21st Street from 8-8:30 a.m. to allow riders to cross the road. From the park, riders will cross Gold Camp Road to High Drive and also use the Captain Jacks, Spring Creek, Columbine and Buckhead trails. Uphill traffic on Captain Jacks Trail is not allowed between 8 a.m.-noon.

Non-participants should use caution and, if not spectating, strongly consider avoiding this area during the race. All racing will end by noon.

This event is made possible in part by $85,000 from the City’s Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax (LART). The sales tax, 2% for lodging and 1% for automobile rentals, is used to attract visitors and enhance the economy of the City and the Pikes Peak Region.