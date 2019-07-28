Central Colorado Springs residents wake up to windows broken by possible BB gun

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Some car owners in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are beyond frustrated after they woke up to windows broken for no apparent reason.

One neighbor told FOX21 he knew of at least seven cars with windows shot out, but nothing stolen inside the cars.

“It’s really annoying and I am really getting fed up with it,” said Alisha Byram, whose drivers side window was hit. “I want to move, but I just can’t at the moment.”

She said this isn’t the first time she’s had issues with vandalism in her neighborhood.

“There have been some break-ins here recently,” Byram said. “My car was broken into before it was stolen.”

She said it’s going to cost her about $250 for the window to be replaced. She had temporarily placed plastic on the window until she can afford to fix it.

“These two kids came around and snaked around and started shooting out car windows with a BB gun,” Byram said.

If you notice something suspicious going on in your neighborhood late at night, you are encouraged to stay inside and call police right away.