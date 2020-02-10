Several injured in southeastern Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several people were injured in a crash in southeastern Colorado Springs Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said the crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard and South Chelton Road. A car ran a red light and collided with another car, according to police.

Police said several people were taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police said alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash. One person was arrested on the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.