Several homes damaged in Colorado City explosion

COLORADO CITY, Colo. — No one was injured when several homes were damaged by an explosion in Colorado City early Wednesday morning, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 2:30 a.m., they got several calls about a large explosion on Cibola Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found debris scattered on the road and a home on fire.

Firefighters determined the explosion and fire were caused by propane that ingnited in the home. They said the propane tank had been filled Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said no one was in the home at the time. The house is for sale and the homeowner is living in Denver, according to deputies.

Deputies said several nearby residents reported significant damage to their homes, including broken windows, garage doors blown out, and roof damage. No injuries were reported.

Deputies said the explosion doesn’t appear to be suspicious or criminal in nature.