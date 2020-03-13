Several District 11 schools will continue to provide bag lunches

COLORADO SPRINGS — Students across the Pikes Peak Region might miss out on much-needed meals, as more districts decide to close, at least temporarily, due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

District 11, which will close for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, will continue to offer one bagged meal per day for children up to 18 years of age, Mondays through Fridays.

Anyone in that age group can visit the following sites between 11 A.M. and 12:30 P.M.:

Doherty High School

Russell Middle School

Mitchell High School

Swigert Middle School

The RJWAC Campus

North Middle School

Mann Middle School

Coronado High School

West Elementary School

To see updates specific to District 11 click here or go to their website www.d11.org and click the “Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates and Resources” link.