Several ceremonies to commemorate 9/11 anniversary in southern Colorado

People wave at passing motorists from an overpass over Interstate 35 near Pomona, Kan., Friday, Sept. 11, 2015, in commemoration of the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Residents annually mark the attacks from the bridge by waving flags from sunrise to sunset. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several ceremonies will take place Wednesday to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The 2019 Colorado Springs Remembers ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Park Peace Officer Memorial on the southeast corner of Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

The ceremony will include remarks by Mayor John Suthers and Gen. Richard Myers, Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It will also feature music by the 4th Infantry Division Band and In the Stairwell from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on FOX21 News and at FOX21News.com.

>> Tap here for more information.

Michell High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will hold its annual ceremony at 9 a.m. at Mitchell High School at 1205 Potter Drive. The ceremony is open to the public.

The ceremony will include a special tribune to Kathryn Yancey LaBorie, a 1975 Mitchell graduate who was a flight attendant killed in the attacks. Mitchell’s JROTC cadets, band, and choir will participate in the ceremony, along with the Colorado Springs Fire Department and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

A 9/11 memorial ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Lions Park at the intersection of Highways 24 and 67 in Woodland Park. The ceremony is open to the public.

The American Legion, VFW, Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Woodland Park Police Department, Northeast Teller County Fire Department, and Woodland Park Middle School Choir will participate in the ceremony.