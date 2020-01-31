Seven people displaced, home destroyed in Colorado Springs fire

1  of  2
Firefighters respond to a house fire in central Colorado Springs Friday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Seven people are without a home after a fire in central Colorado Springs Friday morning.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at a home on Bennett Avenue, which is in the area of Circle Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard. The fire caused heavy damage to the home.

Firefighters said a total of three adults, four children, and one dog were displaced in the fire. Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said a gas line was damaged in the fire.

Fire investigators will be on the scene for several more hours determining the cause of the fire.

