Seven Falls reopens this weekend with precations

COLORADO SPRINGS — Seven Falls reopening again this weekend but of course, there are Coronavirus precautions in place.

As always you must catch the free shuttle at Norris Penrose Event Center but everyone on the shuttle must wear a mask, you buy your tickets once you get to the park also wearing a mask, and then you can take off your mask to roam around.

Because the park is outdoors and so large you do not need to make a reservation, but the 50 percent capacity on shuttles allows them to regulate arrival and departure volumes.

Right now the park is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Memorial Day weekend then we’ll be open 5 days a week Thursday – Monday.