Seven Falls reopening Thursday

Seven Falls as seen by drone. / FOX21 News file photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Broadmoor Seven Falls will reopen Thursday.

The attraction said they will have updated procedures to follow health department guidelines and state regulations. Restaurant 1858 will remain closed. Gift shops and restrooms will be open.

Seven Falls will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Guests must park at the Norris Penrose Event Center at 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, then take a free shuttle to the park. Masks are required on shuttle buses.

Tickets to Seven Falls are available for purchase at the gate. They’re $16 for adults, $10 for children, and $13.25 for seniors.

The Broadmoor’s Soaring Adventures attraction will reopen Sunday. Select restaurants, activities, and offerings at the resort will also reopen Sunday.