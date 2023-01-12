(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Seven downtown breweries are releasing unique lagers for a new Neighborhood Brew passport event.

The free passport is available at each brewery and the event runs Jan. 14 – Feb. 18, when a Neighborhood Passport Party is scheduled at Red Swing Brewhouse. At the party, all seven lagers will be on tap, and attendees who have collected all seven passport stamps will be eligible to win one of seven $35 gift packages supplied by each brewery and a grand prize pack containing items from all breweries.

Participating breweries and beers:

Bell Brothers Brewing – Black Lager with mulling spices and orange peel

Brass Brewing Co. – Baltic Porter

Local Relic Artisan Ales – Dopplebock with hops from their own hop cropping program

Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. – Dopplebock

Pikes Peak Brewing Co. @ the Lager House – Smoked Spruce Tip Amber Lager

Phantom Canyon Brewing Co. – Cottonwood Smoked Helles Lager

Red Swing Brewhouse – Schwartzbier Black Lager

To collect the stamps, just visit each brewery with your passport during the month-long campaign and order the individual “Neighborhood Brew.”

“The project was hatched by Cody at Bell Bros and Charles at Phantom Canyon,” said Leif Anderson from Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. “They checked with the other Downtown breweries, and we all hopped onboard without hesitation. The requirements were that each brewery brewed a different beer, but it had to be a lager brewed with Colorado grown malts.”

You can also get two e-bike rentals from PikeRide for free, up to 30 minutes each, using the code CRAFTBEER during the passport month.