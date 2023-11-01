(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — A legal dispute between the Woodland Park Education Association (WPEA), its President, Nathaniel Owen, and the Woodland Park School District (WPSD) and the Woodland Park Board of Education (WPBE) has concluded with a resolution that both parties have agreed upon, according to a press release from WPSD.

The complaint was originally filed in August, alleging that beginning in February 2023, the WPSD and the WPBE “…adopted policies that chilled educators’ right to speak out as private citizens on matters of public concern and compelled educator membership in political organizations.”

WPEA and WPSD settled the lawsuit on Tuesday, Oct. 31, following mutually agreed adjustments to the language of policy KDDA. The policy in question was a concern for educators because it punished school-based employees if they spoke publicly as private citizens on matters of public concern regarding the school district.

WPSD said all involved have agreed that the policy’s new language addresses the concerns raised by both sides during the dispute. Most notably, WPSD said it will maintain its position of not negotiating with the WPEA, while the WPEA president has secured the opportunity to meet with Superintendent Ken Witt monthly as a mechanism to have WPEA concerns heard.