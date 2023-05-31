(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs City Council has approved a proposed settlement for a lawsuit involving the construction of the Pikes Peak Summit House.

GE Johnson, the company that built the facility, alleged that the city failed to fully pay for the construction. The Summit House opened in 2021 and cost $65 billion to complete.

Crews demolish the 1960s-era Pikes Peak Summit House Tuesday, April 6, 2021. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

Drone captures Pikes Peak Summit House demolition – courtesy Windstar Studios, Inc.

The 1960s-era Pikes Peak Summit House when it was operational. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

Now, City Council said it has approved a proposed settlement between Pike’s Peak-America’s Mountain, an enterprise operation of the City of Colorado Springs, and GE Johnson. The final terms are being negotiated, and City Council anticipates reaching a settlement agreement “in the near future.”