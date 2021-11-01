Sesquicentennial celebration continues for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department rededicated the historic gazebo in Alamo Square Park on Monday, Nov. 1 in honor of Colorado Springs’s sesquicentennial celebration.

The gazebo improvements were funded partly by the El Pomar Foundation and voter-approved ballot issue 2B from the 2019 election, which allowed the City to retain $7 million in excess 2018 TABOR revenue for park projects.

City Forestry planted the final City tree, the American linden, in the COS 150: Tree Challenge, donated by Leadership Pikes Peak and planted in in the park. The Tree Challenge was a nod to the city’s tree legacy during its sesquicentennial year and encouraged community members to plant trees across the city.

Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs.

“We are proud of the community for rising to the challenge to learn more about our amazing tree history and thank those who took part in planting and tracking their trees in our online tree tracker,” said Dennis Will, city forester. “A total of 11,090 trees were tracked online toward our goal of 18,071 trees, including 483 trees planted by City Forestry. We know from collaborating with three local nurseries on the effort that more than 25,000 trees were sold in the community during the Tree Challenge, and we believe the initiative was a success.”

Mayor John Suthers presented a Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Charlie Stevens for his leadership in the Tree Challenge. Stevens, a sophomore at Palmer High School, planted nearly 40 trees in the Old North End neighborhood this spring as part of an Eagle Scout project.

For more information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Mayors-Office.