(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver is in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and North Academy Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Sunday, April 9 at around 4:10 p.m. officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Constitution Ave. and N. Academy Blvd. The driver of one of the vehicles sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation revealed that a truck was traveling westbound at allegedly a high rate of speed and ran a red light. Police said a truck traveling eastbound was turning left onto northbound Academy when it was hit by the speeding truck.

The driver of the speeding truck was the one who sustained injuries, according to police.