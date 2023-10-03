(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bradley Road is closed in both directions three miles east of Marksheffel Road following a serious crash, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD posted about the crash at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3. CSFD said Flight For Life has already arrived and landed at the scene.

Multiple fire agencies are responding, and CSFD asked travelers to avoid the area or plan alternate routes.

This is a developing story. FOX21 News will provide updates as information becomes available.