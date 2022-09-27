UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/27/2022 10:22 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD confirmed to FOX21’s crew on the scene that a motorcyclist has died following the crash at Austin Bluffs Pkwy and Mallow Rd.

According to CSPD, the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. and involved a car and motorcycle. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. CSPD said Austin Bluffs will remain closed for several hours.

ORIGINAL STORY: Serious crash closes Austin Bluffs Pkwy near UCCS

TUESDAY 9/27/2022 10:12 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Austin Bluffs Parkway is closed just north of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) due to a serious car crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Communications Twitter account posted about the crash, and said eastbound Austin Bluffs Pkwy is closed between North Nevada Avenue and Mallow Road. Mallow Road is also closed northbound to Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

CSPD is asking motorists to avoid the area.