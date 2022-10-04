UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/4/2022 5:26 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — East 4th Street at the Hwy 50 bypass is back open, according to PPD.

ORIGINAL STORY: Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo

TUESDAY 10/4/2022 4:58 p.m.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic crash on East 4th Street at the Highway 50 bypass.

PPD said E. 4th St. is closed at the bypass, and asked that the area be avoided. Alternate routes are advised while law enforcement responds.

Check back here for updates.