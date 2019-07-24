Six injured in three-car crash on Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver is facing DUI charges after a three-car crash that injured six people on Academy Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Bijou Street.

Police said a Tesla was trying to turn left from Bijou Street onto northbound Academy Boulevard when it was hit by a Ford sedan that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Academy Boulevard.

The Ford then hit a Mercedes that was trying to turn left from Bijou Street onto southbound Academy Boulevard, according to police.

Police said six of the eight people involved were taken to the hospital. Some of them sustained serious injuries, but police said all of them are expected to survive.

The driver of the Ford, 29-year-old Michael Tucker, was arrested on multiple charges, including vehicular assault and DUI.

The intersection was closed for about four hours while police investigated the crash.