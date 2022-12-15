(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, the Resource Exchange (TRE) will host its program, ‘Gathering Time,’ at the Arc Pikes Peak Region to allow for a sensory-friendly holiday baking experience for adults with disabilities.

Gathering Time is a unique opportunity for teens and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to connect with their peers in an inclusive setting while their parents and caregivers receive vital respite time.

‘Gathering Time’ will be held at The Arc Pikes Peak Region located at 12 North Meade Avenue from 5:20 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

The event is by registration only. Visit tre.org/services/break-time for more information.

TRE has hosted a similar program called “Break Time” for many years for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In 2022, TRE launched “Gathering Time” to respond to the needs of young adults ages 18-35.