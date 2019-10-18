Sen. Gardner visits entrepreneurs in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Entrepreneurs from all over the world were in Colorado Springs Friday, pitching their new types of businesses.

Businesses made their pitch in front of Senator Cory Gardner, which varied from biodegradable feminine hygiene products, products to reduce plastic in the oceans and another to suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

“I think the program can be used to scale up my business in my country and other countries as well,” Founder of Anuka Queenny Lopez said.

The Accelerator Program is part of a partnership of U.S. State Department and University of Colorado – Colorado Springs to empower young innovators throughout the world.

“They provide us the network to meet with other people, advisers and mentors and investors, who can help you to grow your idea,” Founder of Sadaf Naz said.

“It just makes sense for us to promote opportunities where not only are we building greater relationships with a different country but we’re also creating a u.s business opportunity,” Sen. Gardner said.

FOX21 News also asked Sen. Gardner about the impeachment inquiry after White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitted a quid pro quo, holding back military aid in order for Ukraine to investigate the hack of the Democratic National Committee server in 2016.

Mulvaney walked that admission back later Thursday night.