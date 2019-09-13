Semi-truck fire on I-25 near Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A semi-truck caught fire Thursday evening, calling for state patrol to close southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Fountain.

The 18-wheeler caught fire around 6 p.m., according to Fountain Fire Department. Firefighters and police are on scene quickly trying to re-open the road just south of Fountain at milepost 127, according to Colorado State Patrol.

As of 7 p.m. one left lane is open and traffic is getting through.

Courtesy of Colorado State Patrol.

Slow traffic is expected and authorities are asking you to avoid the area. No word yet on what caused the blaze but no one was injured.

Witnesses say high flames were visible from the truck explosion near Fountain exit 128.

FOX21 crews are on their way to get more information.