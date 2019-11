A semi crashed and lost its load on Interstate 25 just north of the New Mexico state line Tuesday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado State Patrol – Pueblo

TRINIDAD, Colo. — Interstate 25 is closed in both directions at the New Mexico state line after a semi crashed and lost its load.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. The interstate is closed in both directions from Exit 11 (just south of Trinidad) to the New Mexico state line.

There’s no word on when the interstate will reopen.