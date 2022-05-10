FOUNTAIN, Colo. — An overnight report from a spokesperson for the Fountain Police Department said a semi, involved in a traffic accident, caught on fire overnight.

It happened on the southbound side of I-25 at exit 132 in Fountain at about 2:40 a.m.

When the Fountain Fire Department arrived on scene, they said the fire had spread from the semi into a woodland area between I-25 and the frontage road just outside of Fort Carson.

Hanover, Security, and Fort Carson Fire crews came out to support FFD and to assess the driver of the semi. The driver was found to have sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The truck fire was declared under control at about 4:00 a.m.

Fire crews were still working on the wildland fire at about 4:30 a.m. At last report, an FFP spokesperson said the fire was about one acre in size.

The 132 ramp to SB I-25 will be closed while crews are in the area.