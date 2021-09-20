Select Staffing to host Pueblo JobFest2021 Sept. 22

PUEBLO, Colo.– EmployBridge, the U.S.’s largest industrial staffing firm, is hosting a JobFest 2021 on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 1310 Fortino Blvd., Suite B, Pueblo, Colo. from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Warehousing, manufacturing, contact centers, professional services and more will be onsite to conduct networking opportunities and employer interactions for those who attend.

Alex Vasquez, vice president of EmployBridge’s ResourceMFG division, said, “We’re proud to be advocates for job seekers to help them get ahead with free skills training and certifications that can help them find better job opportunities. People will be getting back to work as unemployment pay runs out, kids go back to school, and cash gets tight as the holidays get close.”

