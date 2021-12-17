See Comet Leonard and learn how NORAD tracks Santa tonight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Get an up-close look at space and learn how NORAD has been tracking Santa Claus for the past 65 years during the Space Foundation Discovery Center’s Family Star Party!

Below you can find all the details about this year’s event:

Family Star Party: Planets, a Comet, and NORAD — Oh My!

Date: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021; 5:30-7:30 p.m. MST

Venue: Space Foundation Discovery Center, Colorado Springs

Admission: No fee for outdoor telescope viewing; half-price admission for Discovery Center indoor activities

ACTIVITIES:

Outside (weather permitting)

Viewing Comet Leonard through telescopes

Planet viewing (Jupiter, Saturn, Venus)

Viewing the near-full Moon

Enjoying the Mobile Earth Space Observatory (MESO) and its 12″ telescope

Expert telescope support provided by members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society

Hot cocoa and cookies

Inside:

NORAD Tracks Santa

Create a fun “Space &Santa” craft

Presentations about comets and other celestial objects in the Science on a Sphere® theater

El Pomar Space Gallery scavenger hunt

