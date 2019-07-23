Section of Foothills Trail to close for a month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Starting Monday, the Foothills Trail will be closed from Blair Bridge to the Garden of the Gods visitor center underpass.

Map shows the segment of the Foothills Trail that will be closed for about a month starting Monday. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

Crews will be working on a flood mitigation project, installing a new sanitary sewer pipe and a new 20-foot-deep manhole connected to the pipe.

“We just ask that the people who use the trail, the cyclists and the walkers, just be patient,” Public Works Engineering Manager Mike Chaves said. “We do ask that they do stay out of the work area. We’ve had some incidences of people tearing down or getting through the construction fencing, and they’re putting themselves at risk.”

The trail will reopen when the pipe installation is complete, which is expected to be around August 26.