(MONUMENT, Colo.) — A shelter-in-place was lifted Thursday morning, Nov. 2 in Monument after a gas leak was reported by Black Hills Energy as part of the Highway 105A Construction Project.

The shelter-in-place order was sent out Thursday around 11 a.m. via Peak Alerts to all neighbors within 400 yards of Knollwood and Highway 105, after a gas leak was reported in the 18100 block of Knollwood.

According to an update from the Highway 105A Construction Project, as of Thursday evening, work was still in progress to repair the leak. The shelter-in-place was lifted about 15 minutes after it was ordered.

Earlier in September, another gas leak resulted from a cut gas line during the same project on Highway 105, which sparked a full closure of the highway for several hours.