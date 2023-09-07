(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A 13-year-old girl is missing from the Cimarron Hills area, the second missing child from that area on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 7.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), 13-year-old Sophia Shill walked away from her home on Roan Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Sophia was last seen wearing an “ED Hardy” crop top and teal pajama pants. If you know where she is or believe you may have seen her, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.