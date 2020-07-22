Search underway for teen who didn’t return from trail run in southern Colorado

RYE, Colo. — A search is underway for a 19-year-old Texas man who did not return from a run Monday morning.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said several agencies are searching for Samuel Greenwald, 19.

According to family members, Greenwald left at 11 a.m. Monday to run a trail to the top of Greenhorn Mountain, a peak just west of Rye. He has not been seen since.

The search for Greenwald began late Monday. Due to the terrain in the area, searchers are asking the public to not try to help with the search. However, deputies said, everyone should keep an eye out for Greenwald.

Greenwald is described as about six feet tall and 155 pounds, with short black hair and sparse facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, possibly a white t-shirt, black shoes, and an orange backpack with black seams.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250.