Search still on for southern Colorado woman missing since January 2

SOUTH FORK, Colo. — Local police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help finding a southern Colorado woman who was last seen on January 2.

Investigators said Marlena Rena Mizell, 49, of South Fork was last seen leaving the Rainbow Motel on Highway 160 in South Fork just before noon on January 2. She has not had any contact with family or friends since, according to investigators.

South Fork is in Rio Grande County, about 45 miles northwest of Alamosa.

Mizell is described as about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

The motel manager told investigators Mizell left the motel in a blue Ford Focus hatchback with Texas license plate number NMK6052. The front bumper fairing is secured by wire on the driver’s side, and the paint is chipped away under the rear spoiler, making the appearance of a gray stripe. The rear window wiper is also missing.

Mizell was last seen driving a Ford Focus hatchback, similar to this one.

Mizell’s boyfriend reported her missing the day after she left the motel. The South Fork police chief said they have been working the case ever since, and are now seeking any new information that may lead to her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Fork police at 719-873-1040.