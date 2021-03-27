Search resumes for Pueblo cemetery’s storied mass graves

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Students from the Colorado School of Mines are searching the oldest portion of Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo for mass graves that may have served as the final resting places for many who died during the Great Flood of 1921, the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 and a train wreck in 1904.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the project started last year, but survey work was delayed because of COVID-19 and weather.

The students are trying to find the mass graves by scanning the ground with penetrating radar. If there’s evidence of burials across the open space of the cemetery, staff plan to create commemorative plaques acknowledging the tragedies.