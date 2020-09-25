Search continues for Suzanne Morphew; candlelight vigil planned Friday

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on May 10, 2020 in Chaffee County.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Volunteers from throughout the state and country continue their search for missing person Suzanne Morphew on day two of the six-day volunteer search being led by Andy Moorman, Suzanne’s older brother.

Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, when she did not return home after a bike ride.

Moorman said the last time he had any communication with Suzanne was May 2, days before she was reported missing.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, which classified Morphew’s disappearance as a missing person’s case, says it has conducted several searches for her in the days and weeks since she was last seen.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, while not at the helm of this particular search, have committed to serving in supporting roles.

The volunteer search started Thursday and is set to run through Tuesday.

A candlelight vigil for Suzanne will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Riverside Park in Salida. Candles will be provided.

FOX21 crews on scene Thursday report they did not see Barry Morphew, Suzanne’s husband. He told FOX21 News on September 3 that he planned to help with the search and attend the vigil.

To date, no suspects or persons of interest have been named in this case.

Anyone interested in joining the search efforts can sign up here.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Suzanne Morphew is asked to call the tip line: 719-312-7530.

