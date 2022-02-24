LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement is continuing its search for an 82-year-old Las Animas County man David Shier who went missing on Friday, Feb. 11.

Shier was last seen in the 34000 Block of County Road 20.2 and near the Wal-Mart located in Trinidad, Colo., around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Shier is 6’ tall and weighs 165 lbs., has grey hair and brown eyes and a black moustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and possibly a hat. He suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Members of the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have conducted extensive searches of the area immediately surrounding his home, the last place he was seen by family before being reported missing.

“While there is no indication of foul play at this time, investigators are hoping someone will come forward with the key piece of information about Mr. Shier’s whereabouts,” said Las Animas County Sheriff Derek Navarette.

Anyone with information about Mr. Shier is asked to call 911 or the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office at 719-846-2211.