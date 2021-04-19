Scooter crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs leaves one dead

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, a scooter and an SUV crashed on N. Academy Blv. just across Palmer Park Monday afternoon. The driver of the scooter died on scene despite lifesaving efforts by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The scooter was going southbound on N. Academy Blvd. when it hit a dark colored Jeep SUV that was stopped at a traffic light at Maizeland Rd.

It is not known whether speed was a factor from the scooter driver at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.