SOUTHERN COLORADO — The Police Departments of Florence and Cañon City have announced they will increase security measures in their respective school districts. The decision was made in light of the school shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, which killed at least 19 children and two adults.

The Florence Police Department notified the public of those changes through a social media post stating, “there will be more law enforcement presence at the RE-2 schools for the final two days of the school year.”

The Cañon City Police Department stated that its officers will help “alleviate fears and concerns,” by providing more officers than what’s typical for the RE-1 School District.

They’ve clarified the presence of extra officers at schools is not meant to alarm the public.