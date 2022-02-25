COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Members of Falcon High School’s Choir participated in “Top of the Nation” High School Honor Choirs Festival, a nationally-esteemed concert.

Fourteen members of the Falcon High Choir participated in the festival at Adams State University in Alamosa.

Singers from across the state rehearsed together for nearly three days before the experience culminated in a concert on Feb. 19.

Picture courtesy of D49

“This is an event that students look forward to every year,” said Bethany Meyer, choir director at Falcon High. “These students are a great representation of what the Falcon High School Choir program is all about—self-motivation, hard work and excellence, all while being together.”

According to Adams State University, the “Top of the Nation” Honor Choir Festival features the finest high school choral musicians in the Southwest.