(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County Parks is partnered with Colorado Springs SCHEELS to install four bike stations at three El Paso County Parks locations.

El Paso County said in early 2023, the Colorado Springs SCHEELS store provided bike stations that were installed at the Pineries Open Space, Palmer Lake Recreation Area, and the Baptist Road Trailhead.

The bike stations will allow park users to perform minor repairs and maintenance before heading out on the trail. El Paso County said, “These stations help visitors have a successful and enjoyable experience on El Paso County trails, even if they experience unanticipated problems.”

“The support from SCHEELS is a wonderful demonstration of how a thriving business can support a thriving park system,” said Todd Marts, El Paso County Parks & Community Services Executive Director. “This partnership allows us to offer greater outdoor recreation services to mountain bikers on El Paso County Trails.”

SCHEELS has been partnered with El Paso County Parks since 2020. El Paso County Parks said with the generous support of these partners, El Paso County Parks has been able to provide numerous upgrades and ensure sustainability to the Park System for current and future generations.

“El Paso County parks, trails, and open spaces provide an escape from the fast-paced day-to-day duties of maintaining one’s home, family, work, and personal life,” said El Paso County Board Member Holly Williams. “We are honored to partner with those in our community doing the right thing to keep our natural spaces the best they can be.”