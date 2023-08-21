(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs SCHEELS will host a celebration of everything canine for National Dog Day, and is inviting the community to bring your pooch for a free, fun-filled day of entertainment, giveaways, and more.

From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, SCHEELS will host its first “Dog Pawty” in the parking lot at the location on Interquest Parkway. The event will be hosted by Parker the Snow Dog, and will feature puppy training classes, event-exclusive discounts, free pup cups, vendors, games, and a visit from the Colorado Springs Police K9 unit.

The first 100 people will receive a free SCHEELS dog bandana and bowl, and attendees can also register for a chance to win one of six prize packages, including a swag bag from N-GAGE and a $100 SCHEELS gift card.

There will also be a doggy costume contest, which you can enter online now through Wednesday, Aug. 23. The top 5 contestants will be invited to attend the Dog Pawty in their costumes, for a chance at the top three prize packages:

1st place: $100 SCHEELS Gift Card and a KONG prize package

2nd place: $75 SCHEELS Gift Card and a KONG prize package

3rd place: $50 SCHEELS Gift Card and a KONG prize package