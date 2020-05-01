Saxophone player brightens neighbors day in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Soulful social distancing was brought by a Colorado Springs musician when he took his rehearsals outside for the neighborhood to enjoy.

Ron Beck plays the saxophone in the New Horizon Band and on Thursday he took his practice to his driveway. He invited his neighbors to listen in hopes to jazz up their spirits during this safer-at-home order.

“When I play music it takes my mind off everything too,” Beck said.

He usually practices in his basement but thought it would be fun to entertain his neighbors.

“I get to be by some of the neighbors but socially distant and enjoy Ron’s beautiful music,” said neighbor Jody McConnell.

Many neighbors sang, tapped their feet or clapped along.

“It made me think about all that we have, instead of all of what we don’t have,” McConnell explained.

Neighbors said it was one of the highlights of their time in quarantine.

“Anytime people can enjoy music and get together even at a safe distance with their masks on it is worth doing,” Beck added.