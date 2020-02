This Friday is Valentine’s Day, and if you’re looking to make a serious impression on someone special, you might want to check out Sax and Romance 2.0.

The show features national recording smooth jazz artist Tony Exum Jr., Dee Lucas, and special guest Amar Khalil. It’s happening Friday at the Gold Room. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $25 to $50 plus fees.

>> More information and tickets