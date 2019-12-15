Sarah Shaw Miracle Minute Fundraiser

PUEBLO – Dancers, parents, and supporters of the Sarah Shaw Dance Studio held a Miracle Minute fundraiser Saturday, to help raise money for Sarah’s memorial statue.

“We have half down on the statue. We are working on getting the rest to get it finished and revealed on May 15th of next year,” Donna Lira, a dance instructor at SSDS said.

The statue is expected to cost $40,000 total and it will be placed right outside the doors of Memorial Hall in downtown Pueblo.

“Its in memory of her. She’s been teaching for 56 years,” Lira said.

Pueblo City Council approved of the statue back in November. Lira said it will help keep Sarah’s memory center stage.

Sarah passed away, at 73-years-old, on April 10 of this year after complications during surgery. Lira said Sarah taught thousands of dancers over her 56 years of teaching. She opened the SSDS when she was just 18-years-old.

The studio’s Christmas recital was held Saturday and Sunday. This was the first recital at the studio that Sarah didn’t have a hand in.

“Our last recital, she was part of some of the planning but now this recital, its completely on our own without her. So its been really emotional,” Lira said.

They hosted a Miracle Minute fundraiser before the performances started. Bags were handed around as people put extra change and checks, in hopes of raising money for the statue.

If you’d like to donate to Sarah’s Statue you still can by making checks payable to: The Southern Colorado Community Foundation (SCCF) including Sarah Shaw Memorial on the memo line of your check.

Donations may be mailed to:

Southern Colorado Community Foundation, C/O Sarah Shaw, 121 West City Center Drive Suite 240, Pueblo, CO 81003.